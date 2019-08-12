All went according to plan: “the wolf”-killer Michael Krug confirmed the details of the assassination of the king of chanson
The noise of the scuffle, screams and gunshots — on the night of July 1, 2002, in the home of popular singer Michael Krug has been infiltrated by criminals and began to beat his family. The singer received a fatal wound. 17 years later, last Wednesday, the house conducted an investigative experiment.
The sister of singer Olga Medvedev said that security forces had brought someone- he went to the station and home, “something was showing, it was shot on a camcorder”. Later, local media called the name of Alexander Ageev. About it writes RIA Novosti.
It is reported that some time after the murder of the widow of the artist Irina was identified in photos Ageev, who, according to her, slipped into the night in their house. Ageev has denied these allegations is clear: Mikhail Krug was a very popular and respected in the criminal world, and revenge would be swift. Immediately after the murder of the leaders of the criminal groups active at that time in the Tver region, declared innocence to the murder and promised to conduct “its own investigation” and punish the killers.
A few years later other testimony was given already sentenced to life Osipov, Jr., confessing to the murder of Dmitry — Veselov another member of the gang of “wolves”. He murdered allegedly because he shot and killed Michael Krug during a robbery at the house of the artist. The remains of Veselov was discovered only ten years. However, the investigation, until recently, denied his involvement in the murder of singer.
During interrogation Ageev has confirmed one of the first sounding of the versions in the plans of the “wolves” was not to kill the singer, had only to play the “tricky combination”. According to investigators, all led Alexander Kostenko (Lom) plan developed by his colleague Alexander Osipov. On the evening of 30 June 2002, Mikhail Krug was supposed to be at the Bottom of the city, and then stay to watch the fireworks, so the bandits hoped that no one will be home.
As suggested by criminals, Ageev and Veselov robbed the home of singer, and later the Circle had to come to the Scrap with a request to find his stolen items. Thus, singer would remain in debt to Kostenko and began working with bandits for example would pay a percentage of fees. However, the singer returned home early and encountered a “robbers.” Started the brawl, which resulted in the Veselov shot of artist gun.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a suspect in the murder of Mikhail Krug killer “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev was strangled in prison two inmates than complicated the investigation.
