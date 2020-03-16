All WTA tournaments cancelled due to coronavirus
The women’s tennis Association (WTA) has announced that the upcoming tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held on schedule because of the pandemic coronavirus.
“Due to the ongoing global outbreak of coronavirus, the WTA in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be carried out in accordance with the schedule. We are sorry about that to all our loyal fans, players, sponsors and everyone who supports women’s professional tennis.
At the moment, the WTA Tour is suspended until 2 may. Next week we will make a decision about remaining in Europe WTA tournaments on clay. Will continue to monitor this situation and its impact on the WTA Tour 2020″, – quotes the representative WTA official website of the organization.