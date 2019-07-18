Alla kostromicheva admired long legs in leopard print swimsuit

The model boasted a perfect figure.

33-year-old Alla Kostromicheva is not only one of the most successful Ukrainian models, but also incredibly beautiful girl with a gorgeous figure. In his Instagram celebrity often demonstrates perfect form, posting pictures in mini dresses, sexy dresses or bikini.

Now Alla is in Cappadocia, Turkey, which also shares vivid images. So, on one of the photos Kostromicheva posing in a leopard bathing suit and robe in tone, adding to the image of bright red shoes. However, most fans paid attention not so much on the outfit of the star as on her gorgeous figure, in particular, long, slender legs.

