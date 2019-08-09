Alla kostromicheva tell you why she so rarely puts photos with her husband

August 9, 2019
Immediately after the shooting of “Top model in Ukrainian,” Alla Kostromicheva together with family and best friend went on holiday to Italy. For a couple of days leading New channel forgot about the phone and I enjoyed spending time with loved ones. But then started to please subscribers, new photos and videos.

But the shots fans of Kostromicheva was not enough. Everyone wants to know – as to whether Alla is resting with her husband? If everything is fine with the couple?

“Yes, I have a husband! And we are all well, – said Kostromicheva. Just Jason does not like publicity, he does not have accounts in Facebook or Іnstagram. He is hiding from the Internet (laughs). Therefore, in my microblog appears so rarely. When I show my husband? Probably when he’s asleep!”.

But baby Salvi, who will soon turn 4 years, Alla shows constantly.

“I’m often asked why we are so strangely named son, says Kostromicheva. – In fact, in his name there is nothing strange. My husband is Italian, and Salvatore is the usual Italian name. And anyway, why be casual when you can be a luxury?”.

viva.ua

