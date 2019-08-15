Alla Pugacheva and threatened with arrest or forced labor
The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, who happily spends time in Jurmala, under threat of arrest or forced labor. The fact that Alla is not paid the fine for the fence around her country house in Moscow suburbs on the Bank of Istrinskoe reservoir.
This old story has been lasting for the first year. First there was the scandal around the bath, which is supposedly built too close to the reservoir. In fact, bath was a small storage room.
Six months ago, around the estate star, a new scandal erupted. Already from behind the iron fence around the house, which supposedly blocks access to summer visitors to the pond.
According to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, in December of last year experts of Department of supervision of water resources of the Department of Rosprirodnadzor in the Central Federal district made the Protocol on administrative offense. Alla Borisovna fined 3,000 rubles (about 1150 USD).
Obviously, Alla Pugacheva do not know of fine or simply forgot to pay it. For this she was issued a new one — in 6 thousand. If the singer does not repay that amount, she could face a more serious punishment — arrest for 15 days, or compulsory work for up to 50 hours.
Itself Pugachev until the prosecution has not responded. Not commented on the situation and her husband Maxim Galkin.
Neighbors Pugacheva don’t understand why the star claims. The fence she’s really set, but left the gate, which anybody can use and pass safely to the shore.
They say the singer did not appear in the house a very long time. Now the mansion has been living a grandson of Alla Pugacheva Nikita Presnyakov with his wife.
“I don’t remember when I last saw her here. Ten years ago, I guess. As a married Galkin, and ceased to come here. Here is hosting her grandson Nikita. He’s a simple guy, always greets the nose lifts up”, — said neighbor of the singer “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
We will remind, three-storey house in the Small the Bank of the Istra district of Moscow region Alla was built in the 90s. It is on the shore of the Istra reservoir. House with an area of about 1,000 square meters estimated at about 27 million.
Now Pugacheva with her husband and twins Gary and Lisa live in a castle in the village of Mud.
