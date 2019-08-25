Alla Pugacheva “blessed” Svetlana Loboda, naming her as his successor (video)
After a speech at the festival “New wave” of Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda thanked in Instagram composer Igor Krutoy song, Alla Pugacheva for the blessing, and his audience — that they go to her concerts, allowing her to be on stage.
This writes the “TV”.
My thanks Svetlana complements the video with Alla Borisovna, on which, apparently, and sealed the blessing from the great artist.
“Live in peace, the country. After all, you still have it, says Joe, pointing to quinoa. — Everyone else in the shade”.
The publication notes that between Svetlana and Alla Borisovna has long had friendly relations. 36-year-old singer often stays at home with his 70-year-old colleague, and she comes to her concerts. In April of this year, together they encouraged young participants of the show “the Voice. Children” who are unable to win.
View this post in Instagram
The author of the article believes that the “blessing” received “address”: Loboda is now at the peak of popularity, having in the coin box of three albums, many successful singles and a number of musical awards in Russia and Ukraine.
As previously reported “FACTS”, living in the Russian Federation Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda boasted the younger daughter Tilda. “My oxygen in the vacuum of space,” she signed a photo taken on Board the ship.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter