Alla Pugacheva boasted expensive ring (photo)
70-year-old Alla Pugacheva loves bright clothes: she appears at the party in a daring mini, it is clothed in a revealing blouse and high boots. However, she is very pretty, and the fans always appreciate the images Diva. Love Alla and expensive jewelry.
For example, the day before she casually boasted a ring, the cost of which is about 28 million rubles (about 11 million). Joint photo with the singer published online actress Olesya Sudzilovskaya. All the attention of the users immediately handcuffed luxurious ring Pugacheva, made of white gold and decorated with diamonds. Experts say that it is made to order.
“A. B. is Very pleasant, sociable, positive, modern thinking man and a beautiful woman!” “Smart ring”, “Great company!” “Alla direct gorgeous, and the ring of it — above all praise”, “Alla — beauty!”, “Ring it!”, — write users.
As you know, Alla Pugacheva with her husband Maxim Galkin and children located in jūrmala, where vengeance enjoy. But fans continue to discuss the recent scandal at the station in Moscow. The fact is that before the Riga seaside Pugacheva usually traveling in your personal car. One of the witnesses managed to capture on video the arrival of the prima Donna at the Metropolitan station. The actress took on an Executive car to car. Several cars, one of which drove the children of the artist along with the nannies traveled to do this directly on the platform.
In the Network the appearance of the cars on the platform for passengers has caused the condemnation. “And how did the car get on the platform? So it is possible? Or all the money you can?”, “As the President escorted funny”, “the platform on the machine? So all you can what?” — outraged fans of the Diva. But now the scandal has acquired a new twist: it is possible that will suffer, Director of the Riga station, where all this history happened.
As reported in Instagram, the producer of group “Tender may” Andrei Razin, the Director needs to be fired. “The question on dismissal of the head of the Riga station. They say the orders have been signed in the Railways”, — said Razin. If this really happens, the family Pugacheva will fall the great wave of indignation. One thing is the outrage of the fans, another — if at the whim of the stars would suffer a real person.
