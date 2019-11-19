Alla Pugacheva caught cheating: what is the reason
Fans of Alla Pugacheva criticized her documentary musical film “the concert” anniversary show, which launched in cinemas. The film version of the show has caused a mixed public reaction.
The audience suspected that they were presented the same show, ended in Moscow, and closed the survey, which was conducted earlier in the empty hall of the Kremlin Palace. They say that Pugacheva “even a microphone in the other hand, what else in the trailer was visible”.
As it turned out, the film was partially filmed in the pavilion “Glavkino” and during the runs in the empty hall of the Kremlin Palace. “Because large plans so much that without an audience the shooting was, and it close goes the operator with the Steadicam, and Alla works clearly on the camera, not in the room” — quote of the day.ru viewer.
He also notes that the sound of the concert and film are markedly different.
“Yes, and the ratio of live audio/soundtrack other than at the concert. Not in the sense of more or less, but I mean something for the film version became under the plywood, and that, on the contrary, alive. In short, keep the people for fools”, — said the picky fan.
She Alla criticism has not yet responded. with many hours of exertion. She was tired and promised ten years not to go on stage.
Pugachev appeared at the premiere of the film by Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Sin” and alarmed the reporters words about the future.
