Alla Pugacheva decided to run away from home: scandal (photos)
The Russian pop diva Alla Pugacheva, who recently complained of health, decided to run away from home.
About this singer said on social media. “Where would jerk until the kids are asleep and husband is at work?” asked Pugachev, adding a photo, which poses smartly in the yard of the “castle”.
The first review said Natasha Koroleva. “Come to visit Alla!!! My husband at work, son at uni!!! Gorgeous meadow and fiery atmosphere guaranteed”, — she wrote.
“What a tempting offer. Thank you, Natusik, but we’re 2 hours is not enough”, — said the prima Donna.
But her fans did not share the joy of Pugacheva. They asked the Queen if she was afraid that the legendary singer will take her husband, but also advised “to be modest”.
“Who are you to the world of pop diva arrived for you, Queen? Come on! So Alla went there with a stripper, you’re all in your mind, you fool?” — outraged jealous fans Pugacheva.
Skeptics noted that Pugachev — “not the world”, which caused even more insults and scandalous statements.
Earlier, Natasha Koroleva told them how I lost the baby due to the sex scandal.
