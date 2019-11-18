Alla Pugacheva has alarmed fans words about the future
The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, who decided to break from her husband and children, have alarmed fans of words about the future. The star expressed doubt that she would live to the moment when her five-year-old twins, Gary and Lisa become adults.
Alla Borisovna has got journalists at the premiere of Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Sin” and asked how she treats that little girl in the future I will write a biography about a famous mom. This idea Pugacheva took with a smile.
“Oh, God! I would like to live, so she finished school!”, — waved Alla.
and promised not to go on stage for another decade.
Music critic Sergei Neighbors attacked the singer with the next portion of criticism.
