Alla Pugacheva has complained to health
The concert in Minsk 70-year-old Alla Pugacheva, said goodbye with the public for 10 years, was not easy. The famous singer barely worked two-hour program, performing their hits and new songs live. The show in Minsk was attended by many famous artists. Their impressions of the concert at shared Instagram Vera Brezhnev. She has published a fragment of the concert and expressed his admiration.
“Woman, Man, Artist, LEGEND! I have no words… can’t count the number of times during the concert when approached tears. The voice in the codes of our subconscious. Causing indescribable emotions from the depths. And I want to wish her happiness, her health — the WOMAN WHO SINGS. Ps: from the beginning of the concert at the end of the songs stood all the people in the hall and pulled the hand, we all wanted to hug her and thank! And still very touched by the song I never heard before “My Friend”. To come even to another city for a concert was the perfect solution! And we had a lot! From different countries!” — wrote Faith.
View this post in Instagram
In the comments Alla thanked Brezhnev for the kind words and complained of health. “Thank you, Vera, arrived. It really was a celebration of people’s love. However at the end of a very hoarse, “wrote Joe. She also added that she was hard to withstand such loads.
“Thank you, my dear, but I can’t. I’m lying on the couch, drank a pill. Wait, when will bring the tea!”, — shared Alla.
Recall Pugacheva for the first time in ten years, gave a solo concert in Moscow in honor of his 70th birthday. The show was repeated in Minsk. She also promised soon to present a documentary musical film “the concert.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter