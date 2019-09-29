Alla Pugacheva has suffered because of my mother’s tight shoes: details have emerged of
A few years ago, Alla Pugacheva lost a lot of weight and changed her stylist. The Diva also stopped appearing on the stage in robes, preferring a more youth style in clothes. In addition, he refused the boots, replacing them with sneakers and trainers.
Read takze“impossibly Thin”: Alla Pugacheva learned only through their own wigs (photos)
That led her to it and pushed to create their own Shoe collection, the actress said in the documentary, the newspaper writes Teleprogramma.pro.
“For me it’s always been a sick theme to pick up their shoes. And I went from their foot problems,” recalled Alla, telling how he was created her first collection of shoes.
She believes that shoes her mom, who was 34 size, while the singer wore a 36, and are the reason that her feet had “gone off”. His debut collection of summer shoes Diva was introduced in 1997.
“I had the greatest time with this business, not the Shoe, I there tried. Many have hit me, but were very dishonest people. Started stealing, idleness, and I’ve covered everything. And thought I’m not lucky never in this business”, — said Pugacheva.
And the President of group of companies “Novard” Andrey Iliopulo admitted that he gave them to the artist the idea of creating shoes.
Read tachiev decided to “click on the nose” Orbakaite said that the core reason for the warm relationship Diva to Loboda
“She’s really good, it takes seriously what it does. Together we went to Italy, to see how it is made, how it’s done,” said Andrew.
Helped a lot with the launch of the collection, Valentin Yudashkin, who was already well-known. He helped the singer to come up with models of shoes.
“I have not been everywhere approximately bought shoes that I liked and that I was well. I may not have been worn. I drew not very good, so I thought, and then draw. I still have the old shoes were worn-out because I just went. I picked it up and dragged. Looked here so, and here’s how”, — said Pugacheva.
In the future, the creation of the collection helped the artist to decide on the rejection of models and go to a simple, but comfortable shoes.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva gave Ksenia Sobchak “dressing down” for statements about Philip Kirkorov.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter