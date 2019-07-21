Alla Pugacheva in mini-shorts kill me the audience in Jurmala (photo)
Sunday, July 21, in the hall “Dzintari” in Riga hosted the final day of the music festival “lime. Rendezvous. Jurmala”. There was a lot of stars Gennady Khazanov along with his wife and granddaughter, Vladimir Vinokur with his wife, daughter and grandson, Larisa Rubalskaya. But the most anticipated was the appearance of Alla Pugacheva with Maxim Galkin, writes “Days.Ru”.
“The main artistic like Russia” came into the hall just in time for the third call — or rather, passed through the service entrance in a new black car and took a seat at a far table in the VIP box. Last time, at the first concert of Alla and Maxim were sitting in the stalls, but now I have decided not to draw the attention of the public.
“Alla, you look great!” told the Diva journalists.
“What else can I do? Hold on!” joked Joe.
Clean sea air of the Gulf of Riga is clearly in favor of the 70-year-old singer — she looks fresh, relaxed, prettier. Short white shorts, white socks and white also expensive branded sneakers stressed and a nice tan, and slender legs of the singer beloved by millions.
Elegant clutch bag added completeness-thought-out way.
Alla, of course, tired of constant attention, flashes of cameras, the need to look good. And I could understand that — for so many decades to be the most interesting and popular person in the country is very difficult.
On the final day of the festival “lime. Rendezvous. Jurmala” to her and to all the audience had to enjoy the songs of Sergei Lazarev, Grigory Leps, EMIN, Valery Syutkin and, of course, the mistress of the feast of Laima Vaikule.
