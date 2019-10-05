“Alla Pugacheva is no longer alive”: the Russian blogger has made a terrible assumption
In Russia, the blogger Gauguin Solntsev made a terrible assumption, to doubt that the Diva — “real”.
“Alla is no longer alive”,— voiced his opinion, thus starting another wave of “funeral,” the legendary singer, writes VistaNews.
According to the entertainer, Alla Pugacheva is an expensive brand and is not beneficial to anyone her death. Solntsev am sure that there are enough good reasons to begin a thorough check of the prima Donna.
Based on the assumption Gauguin the conclusion that the Maxim Galkin — husband of Alla — deliberately hides rejuvenated “double” Pugacheva, in order not to lose their livelihoods and to provide a 6-year-old children comfortable conditions of life.
Sergei Neighbors also expressed doubts about Alla, noting that hypnotherapy is simply hidden from the public. Indeed, in the modern world is quite simple with the help of plastic surgery to make a double.
At the same time, Ilya Reznik, a friend of the prima Donna, said that the news about the switch — fiction, and Alla present and carefully monitor their health, enabling her to look better than their peers.
In turn, Alla prefers to neither deny nor confirm the rumors: it seems that the Diva (or her double) has decided to live an active life and enjoy spending time with children and husband that you can understand microblog artist.
