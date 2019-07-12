Alla Pugacheva stalking maniac became known details
The famous singer Alla Pugacheva believes that it pursues a maniac. Surrounded by the Diva spoke about following on the heels of the artist young man, write Days.ru.
Members of the fan club of the singer said that for the past 12 years she has to be cautious to avoid random encounters with annoying fan who calls herself Ala “maniac.” Somehow the young man could learn about the travel plans of the singer and appear in places that definitely scares Pugacheva.
Rumor has it that the first time the fan made itself felt in 2007, at the St. Petersburg creative evening of Raimonds Pauls. Celebrity she noticed inadequate fans, who never left her car and asked security to isolate him. “That guy over there for me to keep! He’s a maniac!” commanded then Alla. Of course, like any artist Pugacheva has a circle of loyal fans who follow her everywhere.
Judging by their stories, they often notice the Stalker in their ranks. A young man talks to nobody, stands on the sidelines and silently watch. No name, no surname or place of residence they do not know.
Eight years ago this man tried to get into them with Maxim Galkin hotel apartments in the Crimea. “The intruder is taken out with security. Alla then told the guard: “Guys, remember this guy and never let! He’s dangerous!” — said in the fan club of Alla Pugacheva.
Further — more. In 2016, when the Diva played at the “Slavianski Bazaar” in Vitebsk and went to dance in the hall, a Stalker snuck quietly to the stage. But he acted calmly circled in the dance with Alla and sat down. With other fans of the artist this man is not talking.
In the opinion of the people in the inner circle of the singer, the recent scandal at the Riga station, when she went to Latvia and asked for a ride to the car was caused by the fact that Diva was afraid of the maniac.
On one of the frames particularly observant reporters noticed a man, whom she Diva a few years ago called “maniac”.
He sort of appeared at the Riga station, however, stayed away and watched intently for Alla Pugacheva. The noticed and, according to the publication, was asked to close the Windows in the car, where she sat her children Harry and Lisa, while the assistants were loading into the car the bags. And other observant fans noted that the Diva has another guard.
View this post in Instagram
Despite the plausibility of the story, some fans of the singer wonder why the mystery about the serial came to light only now, when about the scandal at the station the fuss is about? Why are all these 12 years old fans were not talking about Stalker? Perhaps Pugachev simply found a logical justification for his act to remove the stigma arrogant “Queen”. Most likely the celebrity did not think that her Royal manners will arouse such resonance among the people. So I had to hurry up a story about a persistent admirer.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Christina Orbakajte was suspected of the desire publicly to humiliate the Diva.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter