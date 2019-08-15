Alla werber was buried in a closed coffin
Well-known Russian business-woman, fashion Director of TSUM Alla werber, who died suddenly on 6 August, buried in Toronto. A closed ceremony was held on August 14. It was attended by only the mother of the dead, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Michelle and Elizabeth, and closest friends and partners in the fashion business, which in Canada worked Alla Konstantinovna. The stars of show business, which wore werber, the funeral was not. Many were unable to fly due to the complex procedure of issuing visas to Canada. They expressed their condolences online.
As reports the edition Days.ru, a Alla werber dressed in expensive designer outfits and jewellery, she had loved in life. They buried her in a closed coffin. According to the Jewish canons, it is impossible to expose the body of the deceased on display. In addition, Alla werber passed away from a very dangerous infectious disease is meningococcal septicemia, instantly affecting the Central nervous system and causes severe bacterial meningitis. All those in recent close contact with Alla Konstantinovna, are at risk.
A memorial dinner will be held in Moscow and new York, star-studded and glamorous friends werber will gather in upscale restaurants.
We will remind, Alla werber became ill after dinner at a restaurant on vacation in Italy. She was urgently hospitalized at the clinic of Forte dei Marmi. Doctors struggled for her life — on August 6, the woman died. Cause of death was meningococcal septicaemia. The body of the businesswoman has been weakened due to years of struggle with blood cancer and could not cope with the infection.
For family and friends death, werber was a surprise. After all, until recently blooming woman attending social events, worked 16 hours a day, walked on the birthday of Igor Krutoy in Turkey. Looked quite healthy and cheerful.
Alla werber is one of the most influential people in Russian fashion industry. Thanks to her in the 90s on the Russian market there are many luxury brands she personally met with European designers, bought the collection and promote them in the market.
Alla Konstantinovna grew up in a wealthy family. Her grandfather, Abram Fleischer from Leningrad was a famous collector of Antiques, he held the post of head of the Department in the Leningrad House of trade. The family had a spacious apartment with an area of 250 metres, they had a car.
In the 1970s the werber family emigrated from the Soviet Union. There Alla werber took the first steps in the business.
