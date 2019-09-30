Allergic to Wi-Fi: a woman struggling with the disease, you do not believe in doctors
A woman who claims that she’s allergic to Wi-Fi, asks his hometown to stop to use wireless Internet to relieve her condition.
70-year-old Rosie Gladwell currently spends most of his time in a sleeping bag with copper and silver thread, which is worth $ 500. It helps her to avoid electromagnetic fields (EMF) emitted by modern technologies such as Wi-Fi and mobile phones. She was concerned that the introduction of 5G in its current place of residence in the UK may cause irreparable harm to her health.
“I’m actually very afraid for their future. Currently I managed to protect myself because I was lucky enough to live in a house in the countryside where there are no measurable electromagnetic frequencies,” says Gladwell, which was diagnosed with a sensitivity to EMFs.
She says, “But if they enter the 5G, I don’t know what awaits me. It’s really a terrible problem.”
Gladwell spent hundreds of dollars on equipment to protect themselves from electromagnetic radiation, for example radiation detector worth $ 250, according to the Sun. She often travels with her husband on the ferry to his remote hometown in Spain, which also uses a protective sheet. The woman started a campaign in his hometown of Polopos, near Granada in Spain, in the hope that there around the city to stop Wi-Fi , reports the Olive Press.
As Rosie says, she began to feel unwell six years ago, but after you disable Wi-Fi and cordless phones, her health dramatically improved.
Unfortunately, wireless technology is becoming inevitable.
“Before you would be considered strange if you are sensitive to EMFs, but I don’t think so,” said Gladwell.
When she goes out to eat, trying to sit on the street, then takes his rad meter , to find out where the radiation is less, “because the radiation varies greatly in the room.”
“If I expose too long, I have to go home and spend two days at de-energized equipment,” she says.
Gladwell helps to lead a group of Totnes awareness of electromagnetic fields. In that group of “about 12 people”, they come together for mutual support and watch movies on the effects of radiation.
“Scientists say that 4 percent of people worldwide suffer from sensitivity to EMF, and this is probably an underestimation,” said Gladwell.
“Many people now don’t feel good, all feel depleted and tired, and, to some extent , in my opinion, this is due to the radiation levels”, she added.
Since then, as Gladwell began this initiative in his hometown in Spain to 2016, the mayor of Polopos has offered to install public Wi-Fi timer to help limit the emissions of EMF.