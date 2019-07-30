Allergist explained the emergence of pseudoallergy
Allergist said that about 65% of people with allergies, are not even aware that this response is actually there. Vladimir Bolibok explained the causes of pseudoallergy.
In practice as allergists and physicians of other specialties is often necessary to make the distinction between true and pseudoallergic reactions, which often causes difficulties because the clinical manifestations of these reactions can be identical. Under the true Allergy usually understand symptoms of hypersensitivity of the body to certain allergens by repeated contact with them, which is manifested clinically by lesions of the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract, digestive tract, skin, conjunctiva. Is called a pseudoallergy is a pathological process which according to the clinical manifestations similar to allergic reaction, but has no immunological stage of development.
Immunologist Vladimir Bolibol explained that after eating certain foods in the intestine may appear substances that irritate fat cells. They contain large amounts of histamine, and if it is wasted, appear redness and rashes on the body. Often psevdoallergicakie products become melons.