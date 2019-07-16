Allergist: you need berries to eat thermally processed
The doctor the allergist-immunologist Marina Malinovskaya warned about the treachery of summer berries and was advised to eat them only after heat treatment of all who are prone to allergies.
Specialist, allergist Marina Malinovskaya spoke about that are allergic to berries may manifest a variety of symptoms. Among them, the doctor identified the following manifestations:
“Most often Allergy occurs in children up to three years, but with age, the allergic reactions can disappear -the body begins to more easily digest the food,” said the doctor.
Mogilev was named the most allergenic of the berries is strawberries and garden strawberries. Slightly less allergenic raspberry, white and red currants, gooseberries, blueberries.
“For people who have health problems, the berries must be subjected to heat treatment, then the proteins-the allergens are destroyed, and the product is better absorbed. Allergies to consume the berries should be in the form of compotes and jams”, — gave advice to the doctor.