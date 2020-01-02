Alligator, human clones and other things that, by 2020, banned in the USA
1 January is a popular time for the entry into force of new laws and prohibitions. Edition of the NY Times decided to remind, what restrictions will be in effect in the territory of the United States or individual States in 2020.
California legislators have made the decision your fashion bags crocodile out of fashion. Boots alligator – too. But for Louisiana, a major producer of nation’s things from the skin of these reptiles, the fight has just begun.
The attorney General has filed a Federal lawsuit, not to allow California to prohibit the use of products of alligators and crocodiles in 2020. Last week a Federal judge agreed to temporarily block the new law, which means that La and California are headed to the showdown in court of the United States.
Every year on 1 January in the country come into effect hundreds of new state laws and Federal laws. Many of them mundane, but some may be controversial — and not only in the fashion world.
With the approaching 2020 on Wednesday, the Arkansas ban human cloning, funded by the state, and Illinois will legalize marijuana. Texas will try to save lives in school shootings, but without taking action on guns. Here’s a look at the changes taking place across the country.
Arkansas legislators voted to ban funding for statewide research on human cloning or destructive embryo. The state said that “the prospect of creating new human life solely for exploitation or destruction was condemned on moral grounds as a sign of deep disrespect for human life.”
The new law also would block funds of educational institutions of the state involved in stem cell research using embryos. In vitro fertilization, however, will not be affected.
Arizona, Maryland and Missouri prohibit the use of state funds to pay for reproductive cloning, while North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma are the only States that prohibit all forms of human cloning.
The ban on products made of alligator
The state had to impose a ban on any goods made from alligator or crocodile, including shoes and bags, as long as the office of the attorney General of Louisiana filed a lawsuit, a Federal judge ruled.
“A temporary restraining order is the first step in the protection industry alligator of Louisiana, which creates jobs, supports our economy and creates much-needed efforts to restore coastal areas,” said Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana.
According to the Advisory Council of Louisiana, the state is the leading U.S. manufacturer of alligator skin. In 2017 alligatora industry brought the state almost $ 100 million.
California is still a ban on the import of cosmetic companies or products that have been tested on animals.
Liquidation of cash collateral
New York becomes last state to eliminate the cash Deposit for violations and non-violent crimes in which result more than 40 percent of prisoners can be released, according to the Center for court innovation .
The Deposit can still be installed for persons accused of committing more violent crimes, including sexual offences, domestic violence, forgery of witnesses and conspiracy to commit murder. Deciding the appropriateness of bail in these cases, judges still must consider the financial solvency of the defendant.
Over the past few years, several States have taken similar steps in an effort to reduce the criminalization of poverty. California became the first state to have abolished the bail last year. New Jersey also almost eliminated the cash Deposit , while new Mexico has minimized its use.
The prohibition of selection of candidates based on their salaries
Employers in new Jersey will not be allowed to pass the selection of the candidates based on their past wages, or of payment history or ask what they previously earned. The rule was designed to bridge the gap in pay between men and women and ensure equal pay. Seventeen States, including California, Hawaii and Maine, have adopted similar laws.
Gift cards, composting, and vehicles with zero emission
Some new state laws will not take effect until the summer. From July 1, businesses in Washington state will be allowed to specify date of expiry of gift cards. The new law will protect the recipient if they don’t use their gift cards in a timely manner, and service charges will no longer be permitted.
Residents of Vermont will not be able to dump it peel, egg shells, seeds, bones, bones, coffee grounds, loose tea, oil and other food waste, starting from 1 July. In accordance with the law of universal utilization, carriers will have to provide services for the collection of scrap of all residents and businesses. Supermarkets and restaurants will also have to comply with mandatory composting across the state.
Car owners in several States, including California, Hawaii, Kansas, Alabama, will pay fees for registration of vehicles with zero emissions in the new year. It is expected that in connection with the growing trend of green technology, these special fees that range from 50 to 200 dollars, will compensate for lost tax revenues for gasoline that paid for the modernization and repair of roads and bridges throughout the country.