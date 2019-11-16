Allocation body: as evidenced by the change in their color and texture?
Nasal discharge, blood, urine, sperm can suddenly begin to look different or weird smell. Change the color or texture of bodily secretions may be harmless, but sometimes becomes a serious problem.
The nasal discharge. To support the tissues of the respiratory system moist and elastic, the body daily produces more than one liter of secretions. Part of them accumulates in your nose, the color and consistency of nasal secretions show whether the nasal mucosa is healthy.
Transparent and watery. Abundant transparent and watery discharge from the nose appear in the cold air, and at the beginning of a cold. The ill person, the body tries to get rid of cold viruses that are stuck to the nasal mucosa. Nasal fluid consists mainly of water and some proteins, salts and immune cells.
White and slimy. Nasal mucus resembling milk and egg protein, indicate infection, e.g. a cold. They also occur in allergic diseases, which is associated with edema of the nasal mucosa. Nose secret when it loses water and becomes viscous.
Yellow-green and sticky. When the color of the secret changes from yellowish to green, it says on bacterial activity, often honking of sinusitis. In such a situation it is desirable visits to the doctor, especially if fever is added.
Pink and viscous. When in the nasal secretions of a red pigment, so they added the blood. This can occur because of one or more damaged capillaries that can break when a person blows his nose. These minor injuries often occur when the mucous membrane becomes inflamed or is very dry. If the bloody mucus of the nose and nosebleeds occur often, seem an ENT specialist, he should examine the mucous membrane of the nose.
Urine. Urine analysis allows to determine the concentration of sugar in the blood to identify bacterial infection, inflammation or impaired kidney. However, some suspended solids can be seen with the naked eye, and to notice changes in the smell or color of urine.
Very pale: likely to drink a lot of fluids.
Very dark: as a rule, a sign that the person is drinking enough water. Often, if the urine looks like strong beer, you should drink more so as not to damage the kidneys and bladder.
Cereal: visible fine particles is usually a sign of a urinary tract infection, but sometimes this symptom of sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea.
Blood: combined with the constant urination and pain when urinating blood can be a sign of cystitis, kidney infection or kidney stones. Other possible, but rarer causes include kidney cancer or prostate, cancer of the bladder.
Foam: usually foam when urinating means that in the urine too much protein, but it is an indicator of a failure of the kidneys. The causes of this dysfunction can be the diabetes and high blood pressure. Also urine may temporarily foaming after hard physical loads.
Blood. A blood test tells us about our health even more that the analysis of urine. But what can you identify by sight?
Blood in the stool. You can determine approximately where the source of bleeding close to the anus (then it is bright red), or rather, in the upper gastrointestinal tract (the blood will be dark red to black blood). Why in the stool blood appeared, in any case have to find out a doctor.
The menstrual blood. It shows the level of estrogen. If the blood is watery and light pink, this may indicate low estrogen levels. If the blood is viscous and dark red, the estrogen level is elevated. Very dark blood may indicate a fibroid, a benign tumor.
Cum. Seminal fluid is an indicator of male health. Healthy sperm is milky-cloudy, slightly shiny, with patches of glassy sticky threads, having a characteristic odor.
Color change to yellow: it can be due to liver disease and with a high content of yellow-orange dyes in food.
Color change to greenish: it is most likely that venereal disease such as gonorrhea.
Transparent instead of milky-white: this is a sign that the draining of the seminal passages are closed. This violation can be caused by infections of the epididymis, seminal vesicle or VAS deferens.
A small number of lumps: the cause is usually harmless and is connected with the fact that the last ejaculation was a long time ago.
Strips from pink to brown: they can be caused by sexually transmitted disease, inflammation of the prostate gland or high blood pressure, when in the prostate rupture the small vessels.