“Almanac farmer” warns Toronto on brutally cold winter (PHOTO)

If you have lived in Toronto for several years, then you will not news that the winter promises to be harsh.

“Farmer’s almanac”, which for more than 200 years, uses a special formula to predict weather conditions by as much as 16 months in advance with an accuracy of 85%, predicts that this winter in Canada will be long and volatile.

“You ready for another trip in the winter, cold and full of thrills?” reads published this week on the forecast of the publication for the winter of 2019-2020.

“According to the almanac canadian farmers 2020 2019-20 winter temperatures will be so many that the only, in our opinion, a suitable name for her is “Attraction Winter: Polar roller coaster”!”

Nice. But not so much…

“Our long-term forecast guarantees another cold, frosty and harsh winter in the two thirds of the country, wrote the almanac editor Peter Geiger in the forecast. – If not forgotten, as it was last winter, you will understand what we have to prepare”.

We expect to “very bad weather conditions” East of the Rocky mountains to Quebec and the Maritime provinces during the greater part of the season, with the peak of the cold will be in the last week of January.

“During this time the Arctic air can lead to a decrease in temperature to -40°C in the Prairies, – said in a forecast. – As soon as the low-temperature air masses will pass over the Great lakes, heavy snowfalls and squalls can, in some cases, lead to the loss of up to 70 inches of rain a day, especially in the snow belt of Ontario”.

The arrival of spring in Ontario also will not be early, as the winter might be longer than usual, and “unseasonably cold weather” will continue until the first week of April.

However, this is only the case if the “farmer’s Almanac” is accurate in its predictions for this winter. Let’s hope these predictions are wrong.