Almost 20 years of study: as a Ukrainian opened dental center in the United States
Ukrainian Oksana Wait 15 years working as a dentist. Living in Phoenix (AZ) career path started in his parents ‘ house in Lviv. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
“I’m third generation, I have both grandfather and grandmother dentists was also. I remember how my grandfather was still doing prints with plaster, I remember he had a dental machine such as the wheel of the bike, yellow,” recalls Oksana.
In 1993 she graduated from the Lviv medical Institute, specializing in dentistry. Worked in Ukraine and came to the United States.
For the position of dentist with a Ukrainian diploma it did not take.
“I worked as a paralegal, do not trust the Americans to our many procedures, they are worried about their license,” — says Oksana.
“It took me a long time to become a dentist in USA. Honestly, if I had known this beforehand, I would have thought”, — says Oksana.
After 6 years of doing this she decided to join the University.
“In order to be a dentist in the United States, it is impossible as doctors to retake the qualification exam and to work in the specialty. In dentistry you need to go through at least 2 years of dental school, — Oksana tells. — Relatively easy to learn because the education system in the US has already comparisonvalue was at the time and exams are in a test method.”
Year of study at the University was $56 000, the kind of money Oksana was not, had to take out a loan.
“When a student finishes University, he has a loan of about $400 000. If it is oral and maxillofacial surgeon, they study 6 years, meaning they will graduate with a loan of about $900 000,” says Oksana.
After graduation, Oksana worked in different dental offices. And only after 8 years and opened his own practice. Money again had to take, Oksana says that dentists in the USA is becoming more like a business renting a room costs thousands of dollars, plus the cost of equipment, staff, medical records and insurance claim.
“That’s what I always do not like, I believe that dentistry is health care, and, unfortunately, at the present time this business”, — says Oksana.
Among patients Oksana mostly immigrants from Poland.
“I am fluent in Polish, my husband is a pole, these patients are very happy to hear the native language, and they no longer trust the dentist, who can explain everything in detail and even in their language,” says Oksana.
Despite his busy schedule at work, she also teaches at the University and engaged in social work — direct assistance to Ukraine and free treats military anti-terrorist operation, which brought rehabilitation.
Oksana often travels to Ukraine and says he is pleased to see the progress that Ukraine has made in dentistry.
“There are offices extremely well arranged, such that even in the US like you will not find” — says Oksana.
Oksana says that in Ukraine the dentist — it’s more a doctor in the US is more of a businessman. But Oksana does not regret that has spent nearly 20 years to become dentist in USA, now she has a good salary, but a loan to pay for tuition, she still returns.
