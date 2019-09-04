Almost 200 meters: in Japan, the chef has prepared the world’s longest noodles (video)
Chef from Japan Hiroshi Kuroda has set an almost unbelievable task: to cook the longest noodle in the world.
This is stated in the message on the website of the Guinness Book of records.
The reason for bold action from the BOJ have become the questions of the visitors of the restaurant about how long should the noodles.
First Hiroshi joked that the length can be “very impressive”, but then think seriously about how to set a world record.
The difficulty was that man had first manually molding the noodle dough, and after adjusting the thickness, throw it in the wok, and the attempt of the record was interrupted in the moment when the edible thread soaked in sesame oil, was broken.
Hiroshi threw the noodles in the wok for almost an hour, and it was immediately cooked, cooled and measured. It turned out that a skilled chef has become a world record, because the length of them fashioned noodle is 183,72 meters, which, of course, can not but cause admiration.
