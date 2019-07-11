Almost 40 million Americans were in the zone of abnormal heat: the recommendations of the doctors
While some Americans along the Gulf coast are preparing for torrential rain and a possible hurricane, while others are in anticipation of heat waves, which will intensify in the next few days.
According to the National weather service, more than 6.5 million people are in the area warning about abnormal heat, including the residents of Phoenix. According to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen, the air temperature in the capital of the state of Arizona can exceed 120 degrees (+48,8 Celsius) on Friday and Saturday.
On Wednesday the temperature reached 110 (+43 Celsius) degrees, and Thursday will be even hotter, said the weather service.
Weather service reported that about 32,9 millions of people from Alabama to Texas are in the zone of excessive heat.
In cities such as Dallas, Oklahoma city, little Rock, Memphis, St. Louis and Birmingham, the temperature can range from 110 (+43 Celsius) to 115 (+46 Celsius) degrees, said Hennen.
Medical experts say that during a heat wave it is important to drink enough fluids. But don’t rely on sugary or alcoholic drinks because they you lose more fluids in the body. Don’t be tempted to drink cold water as this can cause stomach cramps, according to the CDC .
Make sure your drink is also to recover the amount of salt and minerals that you lost due to sweating sports drinks can do the job.