Almost did the child a cripple: a fan of the wildly celebrated the release of their favorite team to the finals (video)
One of the fans of the Brazilian “Flamengo” nearly went crazy with joy after the release of their favorite team in the final of the Copa Libertadores (South American analogue of the Champions League).
After a draw in the first semi-final game on the opponent’s field (1:1) club from Rio de Janeiro at the famous Maracana stadium defeated Gremio — 5:0. Hardly sounded the final whistle, the fans who watched the match on TV, grabbed the kid by his leg and began to mercilessly shake them to wave.
pic.twitter.com/tURKA2aNVG 24 Oct 2019.
Note that rival Flamengo in the final match of the Copa Libertadores will be the holders of the Argentine “river plate”, which is the sum of two meetings has passed his irreconcilable opponent Boca juniors — 2:0 and 0:1 (these teams played in last year’s final).
The final match of the tournament will be held on November 23 at the National stadium in the Chilean capital Santiago (from this raffle COMNEBOL changed the format of the final match, so instead of two-person matches of the team for the first time hold one).
Recall that Flamengo has won the Libertadores Cup only once — in 1981, but “river plate” will play in the final of the tournament for the seventh time, on account of his four trophies.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter