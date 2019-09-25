Almost died at birth: ex-husband Zavorotnyuk told about long-standing health problems
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer of the brain in a private Moscow clinic, never differed good health. She’s always been fragile and sensitive. It was not easy for the actress to have children.
Eldest daughter Zavorotnyuk Anna for 23 years. Son Michael is a student in high school. With their father, businessman Dmitry Strukovym actress met shortly after her divorce from her first husband. Dmitry decided to bring up the pretty girl in the car. Soon she and Cindy were married and had been married for ten years.
“With Dima we are all very rapidly developed. It instantly made the decision. And it was difficult for his family. But the relationship they have, and so were unimportant. We quickly got married”, — told earlier car crash.
Lovers used to wait for the birth of her daughter. But the birth was very difficult. Doctors even forbade Anastasia to have more children.
“She has a narrow pelvis, she is thin, health and athletic did not differ, doctors are skeptical looked at Nastya. At the first birth she almost died. Doctors pumped out”, — said Dmitry Stryukov.
Despite health problems, the actress decided on a second child. About a year ago, 47 years again ventured to become a mother. She gave birth to a daughter Mila third husband, skater Peter Chernyshev.
In an interview with Zavorotnyuk told me that she had concealed the pregnancy and the birth of a daughter, because he was afraid, suddenly something will go wrong.
Now the family Zavorotnyuk hides the diagnosis and did not comment on her condition. The daughter of actress Anna broke the silence and denied the fake news.
