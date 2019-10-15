Almost died: Kateryna Kuhar told about a terrible accident
Prima of the National Opera, the famous ballerina Ekaterina Kuchar, who recently got married in a live show “Dances with stars z”, first spoke about the terrible accident. Then the budding star of the ballet suffered serious injuries.
“I was taken by dad after the rehearsal I sat in the car, did not have time to buckle up…” — shared Catherine in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”. The accident Kuhar was seriously injured and was forced to withdraw from school.
“I had a very bad concussion, I had a wild hematoma, I at myself in the mirror I couldn’t watch. But the worst thing is that I could neither read nor open the Windows. Because it was supposed to be dark. When you shake some period of time should be dark in the room”, — said the ballerina.
Catherine was able to recover and get back on stage. But always makes comments to my husband Alexander Stoyanov for speeding. To overcome fear she still failed.
Recall that Catherine is one of the most strict judges of the project “Dances with stars z”, her comments make the show jittery.
The eighth show was not without scandal. Read details here.
