Almost every third student in a California school district homeless
Across the road from the busy shipping company in Otay Mesa Drive are broken trailers and caravans. It was here last year lived 16 homeless students from the school district of San Isidro, which recorded the highest percentage of homeless in the County of San Diego.
Nearly every third student SYSD classified as homeless.
“Where you see the steering wheel where the driver usually sits in the trailer, it is divided into a bedroom, usually sleep there all the kids,” said Manager of student and family services SYSD Veronica Medina.
Medina requested to check the living conditions of homeless students. In 2018-2019 school year, she determined that 80 students lived in trailers parked on the camps, 71 — in hotels or motels, and 31 in the parks or at the gas station.
The vast majority of students lived in other families for economic reasons, which is typical for homeless children in California.
Families that are experiencing economic difficulties have little chance to obtain affordable housing in San Isidro because of the long lists of people in need. In the district said that the expectation of housing in this area is 8-10 years.
This month the report of the auditor of the state of California showed that many districts underestimate the number of homeless students. San Isidro has created a coalition of 40 partner agencies to help homeless students: free, backpacks and tutoring, to transportation costs.
“We are very proud of the services that we provide our homeless students,” stressed superintendent Potter.
Medina stated that the district received a grant in the amount of $ 125 000 to Fund some initiatives, but it is dependent on donations and partner agencies.
Among these external resources — health. SYSD provides medical services directly to the campus using a mobile medical clinic, which offers examinations on the spot thanks to a partnership with San Ysidro Health.
“It not only provides services, but also makes them affordable for families,” said the Director of attracting patients San Ysidro Health doctor Alejandrina arévalo.
The County is helping to find temporary housing for families thanks to a partnership with Casa Familiar. Nonprofit organization offers qualified families rental housing for 3 months for free.
“Unfortunately, she can’t satisfy everyone in this community, but we really try to prioritize families in this program,” said program Director, Casa Familiar, Tiernan Seaver.
Medina experienced what it means to be homeless in 12 years.
“My parents got divorced, and then we lived in a hotel. I understand and sympathize with the pupils sympathize with their families,” she explained.
This sympathy allows a school official, educated in San Isidro, offer, perhaps, the most important service of all: “I give them hope,” she concluded.
“Don’t give up and continue to work harder. And Yes, at the end of this tunnel there is light,” said Medina last.
