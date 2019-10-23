Almost like Zaitseva: in Russia, two cars flew into the crowd of pedestrians (video)
The network got the video, as in St. Petersburg (Russia) two vehicles at a good speed crash into a crowd of pedestrians who started crossing the road on allowing signal of the traffic light.
Local media reported that the incident in St. Petersburg occurred around noon on October 23 at the intersection of Lermontovsky Prospekt and Obvodny canal embankment. They faced two cars, one of which overturned. To the hospital with varying degrees of gravity got six people, including one of the drivers.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia the police are trying to shift the blame in an accident on a six year old child who was hit by their colleague. Experts are trying to prove that a boy on a Bicycle came under the wheels of a car, was… drunk. The boy, who received serious injuries, died at the scene.
