Almost mobelsysteme: in Poland, summed up the results of the elections to the Sejm

Victory in parliamentary elections in Poland were won by the ruling party “law and justice”. After processing 100 percent of ballots, it became known that “Peace” scored 43,59% of the vote. This result gives the party more than half of the seats in the Sejm and the right to form the government, RIA Novosti reported with reference to the State electoral Commission of the country (GIK).
Except of the ruling party in the lower house of Parliament passed another four political forces. “Civil coalition”, which includes the largest opposition party, “Civic platform”, “Green” centrist party “Modern”, and the center-left “of the Polish initiative”, according to the CEC of Poland, received 27.4 percent.
In addition, in the Parliament at this time was a coalition of “Left”, which includes “the Union of democratic left forces, “Spring” and “Together”. They scored 12,57% of the votes.
“The Polish peasant Alliance” with the party of the famous musician Paul cookies Rafale Otoko “Kukiz”15” received of 8.55%, and an Association of eurosceptics and nationalists “Confederation” — 6,81%.
In the elections to the Senate majority was won by the opposition.
The President of Poland Andrzej Duda congratulated all the winners in Parliament and expressed the hope that the new deputies will work for the good of the country. “Is that the range of forces that have been voted by the poles,” he said.
Recall that only in the Polish Sejm 460 deputies are elected on the basis of proportional representation with open lists. The threshold for parties is 5% and for coalitions — 8. The composition of the Polish Senate consists of 100 people, they are elected in single-mandate constituencies under a majoritarian system. Participated in the election of 63.62% of citizens and 56,74% of voters in the countryside. The highest turnout was in Warsaw — 76,65%.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the victory of the party of Kaczynski in Poland secured a promise twice to raise the minimum wage.
