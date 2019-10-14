Almost naked: a tourist was fined for wearing the “shameless” micro bikini in the form of “ropes” (photo)
Girl from Taiwan, 26-year-old Lin Zu ting, went on vacation with her boyfriend on the popular tourist island of Boracay in the Philippines.
About it writes Daily Mail.
The pair visited the local beach, but her stay at the resort rather quickly cut short by the arrival of the police.
It turned out that she decided to wear too short bikini, which, according to locals and some tourists, represent just a tiny piece of cloth, almost nothing is closing. And since this beach is not nudist, it caused outrage among some of those present, and someone called the police station.
The Internet got some pictures, which he managed to do before the girl was dressed in something more decent. It is reported that she was fined $ 2 500 pesos (about $ 50) and forbidden to leave the island as long as it does not pay this fine. The local police said that the Philippines are a conservative culture, and wearing similar swimsuits here is absolutely unacceptable.
The girl said that they did not expect such a reaction to my bathing suit. She was convinced she could wear any bikini that wants. A native of Taiwan the next day decided to leave the Philippines and go for a vacation to his homeland, where such strict restrictions exist.
