Almost naked in a men’s shirt: Rutkowski asked the women how to look sexy (photos)

| July 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

28-year-old star of candid photo shoots Emily Ratajkowski has admitted that when creating a new line of summer dresses copied items shirts wife, 32-year-old actor Sebastian Bear MC Clard. She honestly wrote on the social network.

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

The “shameless thief” Emily said that he used to lend this article of clothing in the beloved.

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

“I always steal a shirt for myself and decided it was time to make my own”, explained a well-known model.

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

Thus, the model has unveiled her new clothing line, which included light brown swimsuit with ties leopard bikini with high waist and some shirts in the tone of these sets. The style of outfits combines a polka dot print.

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

In addition, the model added to the image of gold pendant, large earrings, and wedding ring. In this Instagram diva refused makeup, paint only the lips.

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

Their new model offers to wear a dress.

Почти голая в мужской рубашке: Ратаковски предложила женщинам, как можно выглядеть сексуально (фото)

Emily and her work was praised by friends celebrities. “They’re so cute,” wrote “angel” Victoris”s Secret Behati Prinsloo. And socialite Paris Hilton was left in comments Emoji fire fire.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Emily Ratajkowski has wowed the fans photo “18+”. In particular, she has published in Instagram a snippet of his fully naked body in the pool. Tanned skin visible trace of white bikini, where she celebrated her own brand of lingerie and swimwear Inamorata woman. “Sun-kissed”(besado por el sol) — succinctly signed photo Rutkowski.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.