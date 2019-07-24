Almost naked in a men’s shirt: Rutkowski asked the women how to look sexy (photos)
28-year-old star of candid photo shoots Emily Ratajkowski has admitted that when creating a new line of summer dresses copied items shirts wife, 32-year-old actor Sebastian Bear MC Clard. She honestly wrote on the social network.
The “shameless thief” Emily said that he used to lend this article of clothing in the beloved.
“I always steal a shirt for myself and decided it was time to make my own”, explained a well-known model.
Thus, the model has unveiled her new clothing line, which included light brown swimsuit with ties leopard bikini with high waist and some shirts in the tone of these sets. The style of outfits combines a polka dot print.
In addition, the model added to the image of gold pendant, large earrings, and wedding ring. In this Instagram diva refused makeup, paint only the lips.
Their new model offers to wear a dress.
Emily and her work was praised by friends celebrities. “They’re so cute,” wrote “angel” Victoris”s Secret Behati Prinsloo. And socialite Paris Hilton was left in comments Emoji fire fire.
