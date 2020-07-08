Alonso powerthis from Formula 1
Fernando Alonso
The team that had 1 Renault agrosila about papasena dorazowego world champion Fernando Alonso.
Contract s spanski racer papiano z 2021 rock, powders the Renault press Department.
Have nastupnogo season Alonso together with cinnam platom Francuska “stain” Estebana a Window bude doomgate Renault gotovitsja until 2022 rock, if Formula 1 go to last tenni regulations.
“Renault is my family, I niprint spohady POV Asan z Eyad champanski titles, ale zaraz I difluca in the future. Mene perepolnyali EMI, and I pieuse Tim, scho povertaysya to the team, Yak svogo hour gave meni chance conception car ru, and now daє mozliwosci rotate on nivisi riven.
Mene ye principles th ambz, that vapout procto team. H Progres for this reason the zimi patberg mozliwosci desagana clay, postavljenih season 2022 rock. I sale Delicia help our defenders will konacnim DOSUGA s USA in COMAND – from ngenera to mechanc I MoH naparnika. Team Yak I I, Hoca rotate on the runway”, – said Fernando.
Dadamo scho 38-rcni urodzinach Of do samnite have COMAND Australia Daniel Rchard, yaky z nastupnogo season bude vistupali for “McLaren”.