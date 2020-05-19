Alonso returns to Formula 1: Spaniard has signed a pre-contract
Fernando Alonso
A mutual decision of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari not to renew next season, the contract resulted in the movement of the market of the pilots of Formula 1.
In place of German in the “Scuderia” in 2021 comes the pilot “the McLaren” Carlos Sainz. In turn, the cockpit of the Spaniard next year is a current racer Renault Daniel Riccardo.
Long vacant place in the French team. According to the Telegraph, two-time world champion in the class of machines Formula 1 Fernando Alonso has signed a preliminary agreement with Renault.
To prevent the return of Alonso could only the high financial requirements of the pilot, however, the parties apparently were able to resolve this issue.
In addition to Renault, Alonso played for the “Minardi”, “McLaren” and “Ferrari”, just after in Formula 1 for 17 seasons.
The Spaniard completed a career in Formula 1 in 2018. After that he took part in several endurance races. In 2018 and 2019, Alonso won the 24 hours of Le Mans, becoming only one of three riders (in addition to the Spaniard – it was the American Phil hill and his British namesake Graham), who took the title in Formula 1 and the Le Mans 24 hours.