Alpina plans to upgrade front-drive BMW
The company’s specialists say that it is not interesting to work with BMW models based on the new UKL architecture with front-wheel drive.
This platform with a transverse engine was introduced in 2014 in the Mini Hatch was the basis for the front-wheel and all-wheel drive BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer, crossovers X1 and X2. Also recently was presented with the same architecture updated 1-Series.
In an interview with journalists at a recent event in Australia B5 Touring, head of Alpina, Andreas Bovensiepen said that for them there will be no financial sense to start to create a “charged” version of the new generation FWD models.
“No, it’s not our plan. Development costs are very high, and they continue to meet the new emissions rules. So for us it is better to stay with the built-in [power units], transmission ZF, ” said he. We like to use the same engine in several cars. For example, we have the V8 engine that we had in the past, 6-series, 5-series and 7-series. With our diesels, we have the same engines in the X3, and 5 series, and only petrol six-cylinder [engine] to 3-th and 4-th series”, soobin Andreas Bovensiepen.
One area of particular concern to the Alpina, is that the models with front-wheel drive used transmission from Japan Aisin, not ZF, which means that the company will have to work with a new supplier of gearboxes. In addition, it would be difficult to profit in this less expensive segment of the market, so they prefer to adhere to the best practices configuration rear-wheel drive car, which still served them extremely well.