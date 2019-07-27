Alpina presented the exclusive BMW 7-Series in mint green color
Productive Alpina B7 sedan of the current generation is only the third model B7 from the German company, which will be imported into the United States.
While in Europe, Alpina has its own specialized dealerships in the United States, the company uses the BMW dealer network, which means that the B7 is sold together with the BMW 7-Series. The current variation of the model was revealed to the world in 2016 at the Geneva motor show and has received a comprehensive facelift at the beginning of the current year. A recent example has just been delivered to the customer in the United States.
It is the only model B7 in a special color Mint Green with contrasting Merino leather inside. According to the new York division of BMW of new York, this B7 will be shown in the Hamptons this summer.
Regardless of color, B7 — the most unusual sedan. It is driven by a 4.4-liter two-cylinder unit, a V8 with 600 HP and 800 Nm of torque, which is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission, the same as that in the conventional 7-Series, but with the new software for faster switching. The torque is transmitted to all four wheels with the help of the xDrive system, taken from the 750i.