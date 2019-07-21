Alpine A110 Gains will get interior premium
Various users complained about the new Alpine A110, considering its interior is not very luxurious, and not even premium.
The Polish tuning Studio Carlex Design have managed to create a more stylish atmosphere inside blue A110. Specialists changed almost all the front seats, dashboard, Central console, door panels. Cheap plastic was replaced with white skin and added a blue Mat, while retaining the blue inserts on the doors, to better enhance the white-blue contrast.
This is definitely one of the most stylish interiors A110 that we have ever seen, and although it may slightly deviate from the formula “only the necessary”, we are willing to bet that many customers would prefer such facilities.
The technical side, updates are not affected. Standard “filling” A110 is a great pleasure from driving, thanks to the well designed chassis and a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 252 HP and 320 Nm of torque.
Thanks to its light weight and a 7-speed transaxle dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels Alpine A110 Gains accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.