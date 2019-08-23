“Already a mother”: Rutkowski commented on the rumors about her pregnancy
Beauty-model-Emily Ratajkowski suspected pregnancy. Moreover, the rumors and conversations she gave herself. Recently the actress posted a photo with her husband — 32-year-old actor Sebastian Bear Makklajnom. And signed family picture “Mom and dad”.
Here members and was delighted, thinking that she is ripe for motherhood.
Even the most popular plus size model Ashley Graham, who now she is waiting for the firstborn, asked colleagues in the comments under the photo, is it true that pregnant.
Emily long was silent, but then finally admitted that allegedly joked, and she and her husband are “mom and dad for their dogs Colombo”.
“My husband and I are father and mother for our dog Colombo,” wrote of “serious” Emily.
However, many subscribers this answer Ratajkowski didn’t seem convincing and they continue to hope that Emily cheated in the comments and expect replenishment in the family. After all, she loves surprises. So with her husband, Sebastian, she got married just weeks after they began their whirlwind romance. The wedding didn’t even relatives and close friends.
Recall that Emily Ratajkowski is a famous model, but she became famous not loud advertising contracts or roles in the movie. Famous made her Instagram. On the page Emily often shares with followers a photo in half-naked and the Nude. The girl has a lovely figure, so it is always “something to see”.
As previously reported “FACTS” Emily Ratajkowski recently made another sensational statement: she said that when you create a new line of summer dresses copied items shirts wife, 32-year-old actor Sebastian Bear MC Clard. His “confession” she posted on the social network.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter