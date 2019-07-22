‘Already begun’: investor wall street warns of a sharp drop in the economy
One of the oldest investors wall street claims that the US economy is on the brink of recession.
David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff, warns that revenues are changing, and evidence suggests that the economy is on the brink of recession.
“Maybe no recession. But it certainly tells us about the current significant reduction in the rate of growth of the US economy”, — he said Thursday on CNBC’s “Futures Now.”
Despite the fact that the Dow, S & P 500 and Nasdaq announced its worst week since may, they are still trading at about the level of record highs.
But safe levels have not reassured Rosenberg.
“The stock market peaked in October 2007 and the recession began two months later, he said. This is one of those rare periods when incomes are falling, profit estimates are falling, and the stock market just rocks and rolls, because it is momentum and liquidity driven market by the Central Bank”.
Rosenberg, who in January warned that the economy is approaching a recession, wants the investors and the Federal reserve more serious about downside risks. He believes that “sluggish” season profit in the second quarter, which is only a week, can ultimately be a key catalyst.
As for the exact timing of a recession, Rosenberg has a more detailed answer than in January.
“It is difficult to Orient at the time, he said. — I guess it may have already begun.”
Despite the delay, Rosenberg is sure that trouble is not far off, even if the Federal reserve would satisfy the consensus on lowering interest rates by a quarter point at the end of this month and will help raise the historical growth of the stock market to new highs.
“A couple of years ago, I started to worry. Now I grind my fist on the table,” said Rosenberg.