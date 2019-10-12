Already not closed? Colleagues Mitya explained the situation with the series “Matchmakers”
Despite the fact that the seventh season of the odious “Matchmakers” was shot just before the half, his shooting was stopped. But as the series looking forward to in Russia, and even, obviously, in Ukraine, the journalists of the newspaper “TV Program” decided to ask the actors “funny” sitcom, it is expected if he had continued.
One of the main roles in the TV series — Alexander Feklistov — reassured journalists that will be continued.
“We need to start a sequel, that’s all I know. It will be next summer, probably“, — he said.
When a prospective departure from the “Matchmakers” Nikolai Dobrynin Feklistov to discuss refused.
In turn, Fyodor Dobronravov confirmed that, most likely, shooting the new “Matchmakers” will be resumed next summer. And about the care with Dobrynin project, the actor admitted: “I first heard about it. I think that is a rumor. He never complained about what role he doesn’t like. I have not heard and do not represent the “Matchmakers” Mitya withoutme.”
We will remind, earlier it was reported that Nikolai Dobrynin is going to leave the series to pursue other projects — more serious and dramatic. Some publications wrote that the alleged actor is tired of the humiliating role of Mitya, over which forever jokes Ivan Budko (Fedor Dobronravov). Supposedly, these jokes often turn out evil, and the appearance of the actor have become resistant to associate the audience with the image of the kind of “whipping boy”, to which you can easily go on the street, slap on the shoulder and laugh at him.
Dobrynin reportedly said that the show is not revealed his dramatic talent, it was limited to the humiliating role of an alcoholic mityaya, which acts in the project “beaten dog” and the actor would like to work in a more usual serious roles.
As previously reported “FACTS”, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky with a tempting offer to shoot the TV series “Matchmakers” in the neighboring country.
