“Already thought how I would explain his defeat,” Federer has won the hundredth match at the Australian Open (video)
Roger Federer
In the third round of the Australian Open in 2020, the former first racket of the world Roger Federer defeated Australian John Millman in five sets – 4:6, 7:6 (7-2), 6:4, 4:6, 7:6 (10-8).
Note that according to the competition rules the decisive tie-break is played to 10 points – John won 8-4, but Roger has won 6 draws in a row.
The match lasted 4 hours and 3 minutes.
For Federer, this victory was the hundredth won on the courts of Melbourne.
Federer first reached the mark of 100 victories in the history of the Australian Open. The second-ranked Novak Djokovic 71 win.
In addition, Federer is the only tennis player who managed to win over 100 times more on one tournament “Grand slam”: he won 101 match on “Wimbledon”.
After the match Roger said his jubilee victory at the Australian Open.
“It’s good to win on a tie-break, the opponent played a great match, – quotes Roger the official website of the tournament. – It was a good battle with a great guy at the end was a bit lucky. Have you started thinking about how I would explain his defeat, but decided to continue the fight.
He did a good job, almost didn’t commit errors, flow helped me. There was not one minute when it was easy for me. John has complicated my life.”
We will add that in the fourth round, the Swiss will face Hungarian Marton Vucovich.
Highlights of the match Federer – Millman – official website of the tournament.