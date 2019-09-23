Alternative Ford Kuga is ready to enter the market
The range has undergone another update. This time the brand has touched the family crossover and Kuga/Escape. The next generation SUV for the European and American markets was presented in April. Now the official website of the Ministry of industry of China has added pictures of new items.
Ford Kuga/Escape is certified for the Chinese market. She immediately received specific differences from the global options: grille, bumper, fog lights. Arsenal Fordовского crossover was pleasantly extended due to design decisions to the Titanium and ST trim-Line. The podkapotka Ford Kuga/Escape is a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with turbine. The output of the motor reaches 174 l/s, although the alternative is turbo kopeck piece. It issues 248 l/s as the box suggested only 8АКПП. Drive forward and complete.
In the Arsenal of the Ford SUV on complex security Co-Pilot360. It includes 9 airbags, emergency braking, adaptive cruise, blind spot monitoring and all-round visibility. The position control in the lane is present. Fresh Ford Kuga/Escape comes with wireless charging for mobile devices, and a projection screen.
Available power trunk lid. Proposed premium audio system with 10 speakers will appreciate the panoramic glass roof. Sales deployed this fall.