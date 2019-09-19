Alvarez and Kovalev played the first battle of views (video)
Champion WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, and the owner of the titles WBA and WBC Middleweight champion Saul Alvarez had his first meeting before the joint fight.
The boxers answered the questions of journalists at a press conference in Los Angeles, and then had the traditional battle of the views. We add that the battle Saul debut in the light heavyweight division.
Alvarez will receive for its performance of the order of 30 million. this week the Russians will be approximately $ 12 million.
We will remind that the duel for the title of champion WBO will take place on 2 November in Nevada, USA.