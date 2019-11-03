Alvarez – Kovalev: full video of the fight
In the night from 2 for November 3 in Las Vegas was the fight for the title of world champion in a light heavyweight between title holder Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 4 losses, 1 draw) and one of the strongest boxers of modern Mexican Saulem “Canelo” Alvarez (53 wins, 36 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws).
Boxers, as the audience, we had to stew in anticipation of the fight, as the organizers didn’t want an overlap between the fight in Las Vegas and the bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in the tournament UFC 244, held in new York.
As for the fight itself, it was dominated by the Mexican. Skillfully holding the protection, soul over and over again “exploded” and got the opponent strikes with both hands. But Kovalev, Canelo is clearly excelling in anthropometry (even at the weigh-in Russian initially didn’t invest in weight limit, and in the end had to strip naked), could not figure out what to do with brisk opponent. Closer to the end of the game, the boxers staged an exchange of blows, and in the 11th round, Alvarez caught the rival on the error, which is missed after “b” was on the canvas down and out.
Online stream of the fight Alvarez — Kovalev
Video knockout
As previously reported “FACTS”, the fees of Alvarez for the championship fight almost 12 times more than the earnings Kovalev.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter