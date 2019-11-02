Alvarez – Kovalev online broadcast of the championship fight
In the night of Saturday, November 2 Sunday, November 3, in Las Vegas in the ring of the legendary MGM Grand Arena will host the fight for the title of world champion under version WBO in a light heavyweight between Mexican Saulem “Canelo” Alvarez (52 victories, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws) and Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw).
Words before battle
Alexander Gvozdik, Ukrainian boxer-light heavyweight: “the Fight will be very interesting. I believe that because of the dimensions of Kovalev would be an advantage. He’s a natural light heavyweight, and Alvarez — Middleweight. But let’s see how it will be. Canelo’s got a smart team, they know what they are doing. I think Kovalev will win but it will be a very tough fight“.
Andre ward, American boxer-light heavyweight: “Kovalev hits hard to win, you need more. I haven’t seen power in his blows with a Yard. I saw a good jab, but I saw an aging fighter. I saw a fighter who no longer had the confidence. He’s still very formidable and very strong, and he’s still a threat, but he’s not “crusher”. The first six rounds will be very interesting. Kovalev too late to learn to beat the case. It will be a close fight but I think Canelo will win in the end“.
Paul Malignaggi, former world champion: “Guys, you won’t like what I say, but listen. Two years ago, Alvarez fought in the Middleweight, and now he’s going to fight in polatjah against a guy with horror what a powerful splash. And what do you want me to say? You know I always say what I think. And about this match I do not want to talk. We are turning Boxing into a circus in some kind of misunderstanding“.
Bernard Hopkins, American boxer-light heavyweight: “Canelo shouldn’t play with this guy. Even when Kovalev gets tired, he’s still a threat. The puncher may lose everything, but not the force of impact. Ask Michael Murer, who met with George foreman. Soul should be aware of all threats and not to make mistakes. The Alvarez has a good chance to win if he is smart in the ring“.
Freddie roach, the legendary trainer: “Alvarez is just going to kill Kovalev. He just needs to stay at light heavyweight and never come back. When the boxers after climbing in the new division trying to get back to his old weight class, it always ends in failure. If you’ve gone up in weight, stay there. I think Canelo will only get better as a boxer. He was tired to drive weight. It can be much stronger“.
Last fights: Canelo have three belts in the Middleweight, Kovalev — one title light-heavyweight
For this fight Canelo, becoming world champion in Welterweight, first middle and Middleweight, moved up two categories. In early may of this year Alvarez in a unification fight won by unanimous decision American Daniel Jacobs and won the championship belt for the WBA, WBC and IBF.
As for Kovalev, the last time the Russians spent in his native Chelyabinsk (boxer born in the town of Kopeisk, in the Chelyabinsk region) a little over two months ago, winning by TKO in the 11th round of the British Anthony’s Yard and defended his WBO belt.
Bookmakers believe in Alvarez
Despite the fact that the specially South American went up two weight classes for this fight, he is considered among experts and bookmakers favorite in the upcoming fight. For example, the authoritative office William Hill accepts bets on Alvarez with a coefficient of 1.22 (on a win Canelo — 2,75), while Kovalev is 4.0 (an early victory is estimated at 7.0).
Canelo will receive nearly 12 times more fee than Kovalev
Sports Committee of Nevada has published the fees that rely boxers for the upcoming fight. Alvarez will get just an astronomical amount of $ 35 million, while Kovalev Bank account will be replenished “only” three million in U.S. currency.
Kovalev has won Alvarez. True, not that…
The name Alvarez is well familiar to the Russian boxer. However, not Soule, with whom he will meet in the ring… on 2 February of this year, Kovalev has won in Texas the Colombian Eleider Alvarez and by unanimous decision won the WBO belt at light heavyweight.
