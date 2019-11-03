Alvarez – Kovalev: statistics beats the champion fight (photo)
The Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (53 wins, 36 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws) in a match against Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 4 losses, 1 draw) won the WBO light heavyweight title and became a world champion for the fourth weight class.
According to published statistics, the Russian boxer was thrown at the opponent 745 bumps, but only 115 of them (15%) achieved their goal. The Mexican is not exchanged for a large number of swings “in milk”, throwing 345 bumps, and 133 of them (39%) were accurate.
Most Kovalev suffered from shock Canelo in 6 (15 shots), 10-m (16) and 11th (20) rounds. Russian is included “momentum” more than just 8-m (16) and 9th (18) rounds. Note that for accurate power blows soul outclassed opponent two times (102 vs. 54 for a Mexican), but Sergei is much better managed jabs (63 vs 29 in favor of the Russians).
Judges ‘ notes at the time of stoppage
