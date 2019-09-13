Alvarez – Kovalev: the date and place of Superboy’s championship (photos)
Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (52 victories, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws) has officially confirmed that will go up two weight classes to meet in the ring with the world champion under version WBOв light heavyweight Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw).
“I am pleased to report that rises into two categories, to meet one of the strongest opponents in the light heavyweight division. This will be one of the biggest challenges in my career. Let’s make history and become world champion in four weight classes, “wrote “Canelo” on his page on Instagram, attaching a poster for the upcoming match.
Recall that the Mexican boxer became world champion in three weight divisions — Welterweight, the first average and average. Now Saul, the victim in only career defeat (and then on points) from the unbeatable Floyd Mayweather, decided to attempt the title in the fourth weight.
The fight will take place November 2 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas (USA). Live superfight will show streamingby platform DAZN.
