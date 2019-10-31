Alvarez — Kovalev: where to watch the historic Boxing fight
In the night of Saturday, November 2 Sunday, November 3, in Las Vegas (USA) in the ring of the legendary MGM Grand Arena will host the fight for the title of world champion under version WBO in a light heavyweight between Mexican Saulem “Canelo” Alvarez (52 victories, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws) and Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw).
For this fight Canelo, becoming world champion in Welterweight, first middle and Middleweight, moved up two categories. In early may of this year Alvarez in a unification fight won by unanimous decision American Daniel Jacobs and won the championship belt for the WBA, WBC and IBF.
As for Kovalev, the last time the Russians spent in his native Chelyabinsk (boxer born in the town of Kopeisk, in the Chelyabinsk region) a little over two months ago, winning by TKO in the 11th round of the British Anthony’s Yard and defended his WBO belt.
Live fight on the territory of Ukraine will not be shown. The UPS and downs of the match online can be observed on “the First channel” (Russia) and Qazsport (Kazakhstan). Estimated beginning no earlier than 05:30 , Kyiv time.
