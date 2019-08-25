Always sleep in sexy underwear, the bride to be Cristiano Ronaldo shared the secrets (photos)
Beloved famous football player of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez, recently debuted on television, in a big interview with The Sun spoke about what wanted to be as a child, she met a five-time winner of the “Golden ball” and revealed the secret of how she manages to seduce one of most eligible bachelor in the world.
“Our first meeting with Cristiano was in the Gucci store, where I worked as a shop assistant. A few days later, we again saw each other at the event the other brand. Then we can talk in a relaxed atmosphere outside of my work. It was love at first sight for both.
I try to be home more time. Spend a lot of time with their children. More than most mothers. In the house there are jobs that facilitate work from home. In my work the good thing is that I can upload photos from home, and advertising campaigns are a maximum of two days in a row.
Cristiano I do not for the money. I have the biggest wealth that you can have a healthy and happy family. My father died a few months ago, and after his long illness, I realized that one thing is really important — health. It’s my biggest luxury. Without health we are nothing. Gives me peace and happiness understanding that we are all good.
Economic wealth is good, it helps with many things, but also creates problems. You have a lot of things to control. Sometimes it is not easy to deal with money. It does not give you happiness. It helps, but it’s not everything in life”, — said Georgina Rodriguez.
“To be a partner of such a famous man is not easy, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. What I feel to Cristiano, is stronger than any pressure. We are stronger together, we admire each other. But it is also very important to seduce and to dream.
I always sleep in underwear and prefer sexy underwear. It is comfortable, sexy and romantic. It has everything, and it will make your man happy” — admitted 25-year-old model.
“As a child I was very skinny and always wanted to get fat. And now, it seems to be considered beautiful, you need to be thin.
I’m always curvy and bodypositive. Long live women of all nationalities with different figures. I like to eat healthy foods and daily exercise. From time to time I give in to temptations, but on most days, avoiding sweets and fats. I love vegetables and meat and follow a Mediterranean diet.
Fortunately the mentality is changing. Girls who read magazines or use social networks, do not deserve such pressure. Every woman is special because of who she is. I think first and foremost you need to love yourself and maximize your own beauty. We are all different and unique,” — said the bride of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Recall that Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are not yet married, and while raising four children: a daughter to Alan Martin, also born by surrogate mothers Cristiano Jr. and twins eve and MATEO.
Photo Instagram
